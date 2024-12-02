Stop Tossing Out Orange Peels & Try A Patio Pest Control Hack Instead

Nobody wants to have pests bothering you every time you step out onto the patio. If this is happening, you may considering using a commercial pest control product or hiring a professional. Those options can work, but many pest control experts recommend natural ingredients to deter pests before resorting to those options. A solution that Orkin and other pest control companies often suggest is placing orange peels on your patio. Certain pests hate the scent of citrus and will avoid it. Orange peels contain natural tannins that bugs dislike, so tossing them onto your patio may be a humane pest control option.

When testing a liquid spray, a 2001 study by Bioresource Technology found that sweet orange (Citrus sinensis) extract was effective against a variety of insects, including Aedes aegypti mosquitoes. According to a 2023 study in the International Journal for Multidisciplinary Research, orange peels that were dried and ground into a powder worked well as part of a mosquito-repellent incense when added to ingredients such as charcoal, turmeric, camphor, and essential oils. A 2023 study in the International Journal of Mosquito Research found that, when compared to other citrus peel extracts, sweet orange had the highest repellent effect against the C. tritaeniorhynchus mosquito.

These studies related to orange and citrus extracts, rather than orange peels specifically, or combined crushed orange peels with other ingredients. While the peels may help keep flies away from your patio as well as aphids, ants, beetles, and cockroaches, there isn't yet clear proof of their effectiveness. With that being said, it's worth trying — especially if you have oranges around your home anyway. Use the power of oranges with other methods rather than just placing the citrus peels outside to potentially increase the effectiveness of this pest control hack.