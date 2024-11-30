How Growing A Beautiful Palm Plant Indoors May Benefit Your Home

Houseplants can have a positive effect on mental health by reducing stress and anxiety and making you feel more comfortable in your space, but did you know that they could possibly improve your physical health as well? It turns out that while all plants release oxygen, they are also thought to purify the air by removing pollutants and toxins. One of the most effective are palm plants or those in the Arecaceae family.

There are quite a few varieties of palms including the areca palm (Chrysalidocarpus lutescens), bamboo palm (Chamaedorea seifrizii), or majesty palm (Ravenea rivularis), just to name a few. These all vary slightly in size, leaf shape, and fullness, but care instructions are pretty similar across the board — and they all have the most important thing in common — they are tropical plants. Because they need a humid environment, these plants suck moisture from the air which in turn makes the environment drier and less susceptible to mold.

Not only do palms take in moisture, but they also are particularly prolific when it comes to releasing clean oxygen, which helps to improve the quality even further. Most palms are also relatively easy to keep alive, so even if you don't have much of a green thumb, it is rather easy to care for a palm plant. They do best in with filtered, natural light and thrive in a moist environment — so giving them a spritz every now and then can keep them happy. You should fertilize them with a palm-specific fertilizer twice a year: once in the spring and once in the summer. This can help keep them healthy and well-nourished.