How Growing A Beautiful Palm Plant Indoors May Benefit Your Home
Houseplants can have a positive effect on mental health by reducing stress and anxiety and making you feel more comfortable in your space, but did you know that they could possibly improve your physical health as well? It turns out that while all plants release oxygen, they are also thought to purify the air by removing pollutants and toxins. One of the most effective are palm plants or those in the Arecaceae family.
There are quite a few varieties of palms including the areca palm (Chrysalidocarpus lutescens), bamboo palm (Chamaedorea seifrizii), or majesty palm (Ravenea rivularis), just to name a few. These all vary slightly in size, leaf shape, and fullness, but care instructions are pretty similar across the board — and they all have the most important thing in common — they are tropical plants. Because they need a humid environment, these plants suck moisture from the air which in turn makes the environment drier and less susceptible to mold.
Not only do palms take in moisture, but they also are particularly prolific when it comes to releasing clean oxygen, which helps to improve the quality even further. Most palms are also relatively easy to keep alive, so even if you don't have much of a green thumb, it is rather easy to care for a palm plant. They do best in with filtered, natural light and thrive in a moist environment — so giving them a spritz every now and then can keep them happy. You should fertilize them with a palm-specific fertilizer twice a year: once in the spring and once in the summer. This can help keep them healthy and well-nourished.
Will palms really make that much of a difference in air quality?
When it comes to plants and air purification, there are some contrasting beliefs. Many studies have concluded that houseplants clear the air of toxins. In 2020, however, a meta-analysis review from the International Society of Exposure Analysis studied previous results after years of research, it found that while plants can remove toxins from the air, you would need anywhere from around 1 to 100 plants per square foot in order to have any real effect on air quality. Even for the most devoted gardeners, that's a whole lot of plants.
But that's not to say that you should toss your leafy friends to the curb. If you are worried about mold, investing in a selection of humidity-loving tropical plants — like palms — is a great way to help prevent it. For better air quality, however, the addition of an air purifier will have a direct effect on more harmful pollutants, allergens, and airborne pathogens. You may want to invest in a purifier with a HEPA filter for best results, especially in the winter when you are fighting off germs and viruses or if you live in an area with low air quality. If you aren't sure which one to choose, consider a tested popular air purifier. If you have a serious moisture problem, consider a dehumidifier.
That said, you can't go wrong with filling your living space with plants. When you do choose a new houseplant though, make sure that you are choosing non-toxic options to keep pets safe if you have any furry friends in the house. For palm trees, that includes the areca palm, parlor palm, and the ponytail palm.