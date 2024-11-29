Your Christmas Lights Are A Serious Fire Hazard (But Here's How To Make Them Safer)

Christmas is a time for cheer and celebration, not tragedy and loss. Unfortunately, some aspects of holiday decorating — like nostalgia, the urge to share with your community, and the financial pressures of the season — can work together to make our homes less safe than they should be. Older decorations (especially lights and other electrical fixtures) and the sheer quantity of them can pose a real danger during the holidays. Hunker spoke exclusively with Dan Mock, vice president of operations at Mister Sparky, about how to decorate safely when it comes to electricity and fire, and there's lot to think about.

His broadest advice was to always be on the lookout for potential flammability, and to keep water as far as possible from electrical devices. "While most decorations are flameproof, treat all decorations as highly combustible," Mock said. Make sure that anything that might conceivably catch fire stays well clear of electricity and other sources of fire, like holiday candles. This is especially true of holiday trees, which can be a fire hazard if they're not kept watered. And keep a vigilant eye on everything. "Make sure to turn off the lights when you go to bed and to take your decorations down after the holidays," he added. "They can deteriorate over time and cause problems in the future."