Tips For Building The Treehouse Of Your Dreams (Without Breaking The Bank)
Treehouses are the stuff kids' dreams are made of. It's a prime place for them to let their limitless imaginations run wild. Even as adults, it's hard to resist their allure. Yet the cost of building a treehouse often puts a damper on this dream. Things like the design you choose, where you get your materials, and whether you do the work yourself can all affect the cost of your treehouse. How to build your own treehouse may feel a little daunting, but it will give you a lot of freedom and wiggle room — both on the design and the price. With a little research, it really is doable!
It's a good idea to spend some time planning before you get to work. Creating a design and blueprint for your project will help to avoid any mistakes that could result in tossing materials and wasting money. You can involve the kids and create a mockup to iron out all the details of your treehouse and avoid those costly missteps. Pre-designing your treehouse will also give you the opportunity to play around with the different ideas you have and see which one best fits both your vision and the location you've chosen to use. The No Cry blog has a helpful post with links to multiple different treehouse designs and Amazon offers inexpensive photo guide books that include further blueprint plans.
As you get started, you'll also want to keep safety in mind. Don't build it too high, soundly secure the house to the tree, and contact a professional — an arborist or a carpenter — for a final look before you let your kids play.
Choose a cost-effective design for your future treehouse
There are plenty of design tips to achieve your treehouse dreams while also staying on budget. First, start with size. While a lavish, large, treehouse may sound like a lot of fun, it's going to take a lot more time and material. If you can afford it, spring for new wood — it's always safer. However, you can save by looking for any wood you can repurpose as long as you are careful. Don't use any reclaimed wood with any signs of insect damage, rot, decay, or cracks. Pressure-treated wood is best if you can find it, and you should use sturdy bolts to attach the wood to the tree. For these materials and for treehouse accessories, Facebook Marketplace, Nextdoor, or Craigslist can be good places to look – as will yard sales.
When it comes to design, you may have been envisioning a fully enclosed treehouse, but consider the cost of all that extra wood — as well as visibility issues with your children. A more exposed treehouse with no roof saves on materials, while also providing crucial visibility for adults to watch out for kids' safety. It's absolutely essential to ensure your treehouse is built properly before kids are allowed to play on it. According to Nationwide Children's Hospital, treehouse accidents are the cause for up to 2,800 childhood emergency department visits every year.
You should keep treehouse safety rules and recommendations in mind at every point during the construction of your treehouse. Make sure every component of your treehouse is secured and supported properly to help prevent dangerous accidents.
Tips for a safe, low-budget DIY treehouse
While some treehouse builds can cost you upwards of $7,000, building your own could bring that price tag down into the low hundreds. If you go this route, remember to put safety first. You can start by building your treehouse low to ground. This will mean less materials needed, and a shorter fall should that happen. Make sure you build a kid-friendly entrance. Most experts suggest avoiding things like rope ladders, as they are too prone to accidents. If you go with a trapdoor, include an extra handle that kids can hang onto as they open it.
Be sure to include an up-to-code, sturdy railing to keep kids from falling while playing. Research the building codes for your county, and adhere to them. Safety starts from the very beginning as you consider where to construct your treehouse, all the way through the finishing touches you add at the end.
You can add your own touches with a variety of fun treehouse accessories. Amazon has tons to offer like the ever-popular pirate ship items. As you add on accessories, always make sure that they are safe for the rough use kids are sure to put them through. Being thoughtful with your design and repurposing sturdy, solid materials can save on your treehouse build, making this dream an attainable reality!