Tips For Building The Treehouse Of Your Dreams (Without Breaking The Bank)

Treehouses are the stuff kids' dreams are made of. It's a prime place for them to let their limitless imaginations run wild. Even as adults, it's hard to resist their allure. Yet the cost of building a treehouse often puts a damper on this dream. Things like the design you choose, where you get your materials, and whether you do the work yourself can all affect the cost of your treehouse. How to build your own treehouse may feel a little daunting, but it will give you a lot of freedom and wiggle room — both on the design and the price. With a little research, it really is doable!

It's a good idea to spend some time planning before you get to work. Creating a design and blueprint for your project will help to avoid any mistakes that could result in tossing materials and wasting money. You can involve the kids and create a mockup to iron out all the details of your treehouse and avoid those costly missteps. Pre-designing your treehouse will also give you the opportunity to play around with the different ideas you have and see which one best fits both your vision and the location you've chosen to use. The No Cry blog has a helpful post with links to multiple different treehouse designs and Amazon offers inexpensive photo guide books that include further blueprint plans.

As you get started, you'll also want to keep safety in mind. Don't build it too high, soundly secure the house to the tree, and contact a professional — an arborist or a carpenter — for a final look before you let your kids play.