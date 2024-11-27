The Best Time Of Year To Prune Peonies, And How To Do It

When you think of gardening, pruning, and abundant flowers, you probably also think of spring. But while April showers bring May flowers, fall pruning brings premium peonies. There are two types of peonies — herbaceous peonies (Paeonia lactiflora) and tree peonies (Paeonia suffruticosa, among others) . Though the flowers look similar, you should know what version you have to give proper care for peonies in the fall. Tree peonies have thicker, woodier stems and do not require trimming and pruning, as they (like other trees) drop their leaves before winter.

Herbaceous peonies, however, will need a bit more attention. After the first frost of the fall, you will want to trim them between ground level and 3 inches high. Trim the stems at a 45-degree angle, and use sharp nippers to make the cuts clean and easy. Since they are perennials, they will come back the next year, and this will help to ensure that they grow to their fullest potential.

Trimming these herbaceous perennials in the fall will make sure that your gorgeous flowers are in tip-top shape when they bloom. After you prune them back, you will also want to be sure to remove any debris as it keeps the ground healthy and prevents disease or decay from affecting your plants.