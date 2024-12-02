Why Your Keyless Digital Door Lock Has Locked You Out (Or Won't Respond)

It's amazing how few things are considered unacceptable. People will live in places that might be covered up with water, burned down with wildfire, or pitched over into the sea at any moment. But a lock that doesn't work is a bridge too far for just about everyone. And it should be. When you try to get into your home and can't, it's a safety risk for reasons you can (and should only have to) imagine. Also, it's pretty annoying, and the reasons it happens — batteries, connectivity, and simple wear, or even a lock getting jammed the same way an old-fashion lock jams – don't make it less annoying.

Keyless, keypad, and biometric locks are a convenience right up to the moment they're not. If your locks are failing for reasons you can't seem to prevent, it might be time to consider different keyless locks, or jettisoning the whole keyless thing completely. They're not for everyone, and as the technology evolves, they seem to become less and less for everyone. Even in the very best case, they don't do much to improve security unless they're part of a larger security or smart home system.

We have seen reports of people getting locked inside their homes because of lock failures. Our advice would be to not use a lock system that prevents you from exiting your premises without relying on code entry or any other electronically actuated mechanism. Not being able to get in your home is a safety issue, not being able to get out is an extreme and utterly unacceptable safety emergency. That said, let's look into why this awful situation happens in the first place.