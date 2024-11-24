The Toxic Substance In Your Chimney That You Need To Know About

Having a fireplace in your home can be an absolute luxury during the colder months, but it's also a huge responsibility that comes with a certain level of regular maintenance. Having a wood-burning fireplace requires a lot more manual effort than one might think. On top of this, the chimney of your fireplace can get a buildup of a toxic substance over time.

This substance is known as creosote and is a natural byproduct of burning firewood. This substance develops as the heat from the fire causes cellulose in burning wood to break down and can look somewhat different depending on its current stage. In the first stage, when creosote is fresh, it looks like soot and appears as a black dust. In the second stage, it gains a flaky or chunky appearance, and could be sticky as well. In the third stage, when it develops further, it may become more like a thick tar — and by that point, you'll need a chimney intervention.

Creosote is flammable, toxic to breathe, and can emit an unpleasant odor that you'll want to know how to remove. Skin irritation, eye irritation, and respiratory issues are all signs and symptoms of creosote damage. The substance can lead to safety issues and cause fires. Even though it's a naturally occuring material, it needs to be dealt with as long as it's inside your home. If you're a fireplace owner, you should have a plan for clearing out the creosote in your chimney from time to time.