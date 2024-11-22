Inflatable Hot Tubs: Affordable Luxury Or Lukewarm Substitute?

Well, there are some problems. Before you grab your credit card and shout "Take my money!" let's look at a few potential downfalls of owning an inflatable hot tub.

First, your inflatable hot tub will most likely not be nearly as comfortable as a traditional hard-sided model, because they lack one crucial ingredient — seats! Inflatable hot tubs have cushioned bottoms instead of seats. Some models may come with add-on cushions or inflatable headrests, but the idea is that you'll sit on the floor. Many of these inflatable models boast seating for 4 or more, but when you account for the width of the tub's inflatable sides and the fact that your legs are not given their own space, your 4-person hot tub is (probably) only really comfortable for two. If you have any mobility issues, be sure you're able to get in and out of this type of set-up without any problems.

Another factor to consider is the jets. Most inflatable hot tubs boast more than 100 jets. Sounds great, but in truth these "jets" are more like "bubblers." You're not going to get the same kind of pressure that you would with a traditional jetted hot tub. You'll also want to consider the cost and efficiency of heating this type of tub. Because of the soft-sided materials, they don't have great thermal energy efficiency. The colder it gets, the more it's going to cost and the longer it's going to take to keep the tub at a comfortable temperature. This could cause a spike in electrical usage.

So where did we land on inflatable hot tubs? Did the idea sink or swim? That's up to you, but now you're informed.