Things You Should Never Do If You Have Laminate Floors

Due to its durability, laminate is often especially appealing for families with pets and children. The fact that it's less scratch-prone than hardwood flooring, though, doesn't mean that laminate doesn't get damaged from time to time (note that it still contains some wood, too). You may be tempted to sand such signs of damage to recreate a smooth floor.

Stop yourself right there. Be warned that sanding isn't typically recommended for laminate floors because of the risk of damage to the top layer, which is considerably thin. If you do have damaged sections, skip the sanding and consider just replacing that small area instead.

To be clear, there are situations where it's possible to get away with some sanding — but even then, it's a whole different beast (and a far riskier one) than with wood floors. Know in advance that sanding is not going to get you the clean new surface you get with wood, but it can smooth out a few scratches and make them slightly less visible ... as long as you don't sand too hard, and make a bigger problem out of it. Such a procedure should only be taken with extreme caution, a very fine sandpaper, and the application of a laminate reviver afterward.