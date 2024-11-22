Burning The Fall Leaves Is Even Deadlier Than You Think

When you burn leaves, toxic gasses, particles, and irritants are released into the air. Breathing these in could negatively impact your health. The smoke that is produced by burning leaves contains carbon monoxide which could result in potential carbon monoxide poisoning and reduce the amount of oxygen that your blood can carry. Also, potentially present in this smoke is benzo(a)pyrene, a substance that may contribute to lung cancer. Particles that enter the lungs can remain for years into the future and can lead to higher rates of respiratory infection and make it harder for the lungs to get air.

Leaf smoke can be particularly problematic for anyone with breathing and lung problems such as asthma, but those with heart disease can also experience issues, according to the Indiana Department of Environmental Management. Breathing in the smoke can potentially increase the risk of heart attacks. Leaf smoke can be particularly harmful to kids and the elderly, but can irritate the eyes, nose, and throat of anyone.

If these potential health issues aren't reason enough to stop burning leaves, keep in mind that there are better ways to use them. Instead of throwing all those gorgeous leaves in a burn pile, you may want to consider using them for home composting or as a garden mulch instead.