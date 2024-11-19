Will Using A Space Heater To Warm Your Home In Winter Actually Save You Cash?

It's one of those questions that instantly turns the answerer into either a pedant or a Marx Brother. Will using a space heater save you money? Well, no, but using it instead of your central heat might. Using a fur coat or a winter home in Boca might also cost less than central heating, if we're going down that road. That said, the world has long been in search of a concise, useful explanation for whether space heaters or central heat will keep you cozy more cost-effectively. And the world might have found it in CNET Senior Editor David Watsky's earnest attempt to quantify exactly how much you can save by doing what all the experts tell you not to do: relying on a space heater to supplement or replace your whole-house heating system.

The answer? It turns out that you can save a lot. Maybe.

Watsky is diligent and thorough, but it's also pretty improbable that everyone else is wrong. So, we have a bit of a conundrum. Watsky's basic premise is that it's cheaper to heat a single room with a space heater than to heat an entire house with a whole-home central heating system. On one hand, this is essentially a truism. The only way this could possibly be wrong is if your space heater costs more to operate than your central heat. Since most electric space heaters are sized for standard 15-amp electric circuits, effectively capping them at 1500 watts of power, that's exceedingly unlikely. Even the smallest and most efficient heat pump will need 20 amps, and larger systems will need 60 amps or more. From there, now, let's look deeper.