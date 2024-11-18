The Clever Hack That Keeps Chickens Out Of Your Garden

Poultry is not just the purview of huge factory farms; keeping chickens at home can have huge benefits for your life beyond fresh eggs. However, many who keep backyard chickens will likely be planting flowers or growing vegetables in their garden nearby. Chickens can bolster yard revitalization projects by eating pests, aerating the dirt when they dig, tearing up weeds, and leaving natural fertilizer. There are best practices to keep your family safe with backyard chickens, such as using dedicated yard-working boots or not holding the poultry near your face. Similarly, you can take steps to stop them from digging up your personal garden, which is where building a chicken tunnel (sometimes called a "chunnel") comes in handy.

The idea behind this home garden hack is simple. Most chicken-keeping infrastructure includes an enclosed run, or an area fenced off by a large cage that lets the livestock roam freely in open air. These runs protect the poultry from predators or diseased wild birds, while also giving them room to exercise and mingle in innate ways that will make them happier and healthier — improving the quality of their eggs and meat in the process. Chicken tunnels are essentially short runs that can bridge longer spaces between different points of interest, ensuring your birds can roam from place to place without digging up the freshly planted seeds in your yard. A chicken tunnel can also keep them away from plants that could be dangerous for them to consume, including tomatoes, peppers, potatoes, eggplant, rhubarb, dried beans, and onions.