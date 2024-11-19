The Genius Caulking Trick You Need For A Seamless Finish Every Time

Home improvement projects can be messy. So much so, for example, that it may feel like you're spending just as much time laying out plastic tarp as you are painting. Luckily, the internet at large is chock-full of ideas for new ways to approach age-old construction methods.

Take caulk, a material whose name draws from sealing cracks on seafaring vessels to make them watertight. It works best for spaces between stationary objects that are less than a quarter-inch wide, both to prevent water damage and stem air leaks. You probably think messiness is just part of the caulking process, but there's this one nifty technique on TikTok showcasing how baby wipes can achieve a seamless finish on caulking applications for anything from bathtubs to doorways — all without having to get your hands dirty.

How does it work? Long story short, by wrapping a wet baby wipe around your finger on the hand opposite your caulking gun, you can set that wipe directly over the nozzle and move it alongside the site of application. If done right, this should ensure sealant fills the seam without any excess causing an uneven finish. And because caulk should only be applied in quarter-inch spaces, you should never have to apply caulking where this baby wipe trick is unfeasible; the space will always be small enough to let your finger trail along. Here's how it works.