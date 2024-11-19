The Genius Caulking Trick You Need For A Seamless Finish Every Time
Home improvement projects can be messy. So much so, for example, that it may feel like you're spending just as much time laying out plastic tarp as you are painting. Luckily, the internet at large is chock-full of ideas for new ways to approach age-old construction methods.
Take caulk, a material whose name draws from sealing cracks on seafaring vessels to make them watertight. It works best for spaces between stationary objects that are less than a quarter-inch wide, both to prevent water damage and stem air leaks. You probably think messiness is just part of the caulking process, but there's this one nifty technique on TikTok showcasing how baby wipes can achieve a seamless finish on caulking applications for anything from bathtubs to doorways — all without having to get your hands dirty.
How does it work? Long story short, by wrapping a wet baby wipe around your finger on the hand opposite your caulking gun, you can set that wipe directly over the nozzle and move it alongside the site of application. If done right, this should ensure sealant fills the seam without any excess causing an uneven finish. And because caulk should only be applied in quarter-inch spaces, you should never have to apply caulking where this baby wipe trick is unfeasible; the space will always be small enough to let your finger trail along. Here's how it works.
How the baby wipes method of caulking works
The tip was shared by TikTok user @diyplaybook in late 2022, and then again in August 2023 by Cityline TV "guest expert" Leigh-Ann Allaire Perrault. Whereas @diyplaybook goes over the full process of properly opening a tube of caulk, loading the gun, and then applying it, Perrault's TikTok cuts straight to the baby wipe trick.
For baby wipes to help you reach a seamless finish, your caulking technique has to be right, so as not to wipe away all the usable material. Start by thoroughly cleaning the application site, removing any leftover caulk or glue and then drying moisture that could create an imperfect seal. The caulking gun should be held at a consistent angle — ideally 45 degrees, releasing caulk directly into the hole — with one steady application. Let go of the trigger before pulling away, otherwise you may expend excess caulk, though if any of it starts to flow out (even after using a baby wipe to smooth), you can push it back into the crack. Caulking is best applied in a non-humid environment at temperatures over 45 degrees Fahrenheit, likely during spring or fall.
It's worth noting there are many compounds someone can use to caulk, with different methods of cleanup that might not lead to seamless finishes using a moist baby wipe. For example, expensive silicone caulks (as opposed to latex) are best cleaned using a dry cloth, polyurethane spray foam requires solvents such as lacquer thinner, and water-based sealants can be cleaned using water alone. Be sure to check the materials you've picked up for your projects, but nonetheless, keep that container of baby wipes on-hand next time your windows need a clean finish.