Climate Change: Is Your Home At Risk? Here's How To Find Out

Every time you check the news, there's another extreme weather-related disaster wreaking havoc somewhere in the world. Fires, floods, and intense storms such as hurricanes and tornadoes are among the most common of these events. While some areas were much more prone to severe weather danger to begin with, though, the overall risk level is quickly rising in many places due to climate change. This includes much of the United States. According to a report by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Organization (NOAA), 2023 was a historic year for climate change impact in the U.S., with 28 weather disasters totaling almost $100 billion in damages. Saying that many people have lost their homes to climate change is an understatement.

What about your home, however? Have you worried whether you're in a risky area, but been unclear on how to find out? With a few public tools at our disposal, it's easier to more accurately assess one's own personal risk.

Climate change causes a number of issues that can affect your location's safety. First off, there's extreme precipitation caused by stronger storms; there's also wildfire risk because dryer vegetation is more flammable and fire seasons now last longer; drought due to increased evaporation and reduced snowpack; and coastal and inland flooding caused by sea-level rise, increased precipitation, and other factors. Learning how to accurately assess these dangers in your area is an important factor to take into consideration whether you own, rent, or are getting ready to purchase a home.