The Brilliant IKEA Hack That Will Keep Your Laundry Basket Out Of Sight
Finding a spot for your laundry basket can be a struggle. You probably don't want it to take up space in your closet, but you also don't want it on full display in your bedroom. And for those who end up with an overflowing basket before it's even laundry day, this is even more of a conundrum. But there's a small laundry basket solution that not only keeps your laundry out of sight, but also adds functionality and design to your room. Using only a few IKEA products, you can make a customized cabinet that is visually stunning and can even serve as a dressing table or nightstand.
This hack requires a few different items. You will need two IKEA SEKTION cabinet bases, two UTRUSTA inserts, a LINNMON tabletop, two 22-inch bottom mount sliders, and some sort of wood or cabinet door for the front. This is a true IKEA DIY, as you are essentially building your own piece of furniture. But when you are done, you will end up with two large sliding drawers that are easy to open and close and large enough to hold and conceal your laundry hampers. Since it's customized, this is also a great way to make the basic IKEA pieces look upscale and more expensive than they are.
Making
To complete this project, you will need to first assemble your base cabinets. Do this by following the instructions that come with the package. Next, center and screw in your tabletop so that the top of the cabinet is enclosed. Attach drawer sliders to the top of the shelf inserts — each one about 5 inches in from the outside edge. Attach the sliders and shelf to the cabinet, and then add them onto the cabinet doors using metal shelving brackets to secure. Attach some sort of handle or knob to the outside so that you can easily open and close it. Finally, place your laundry hampers inside and enjoy!
One of the best things about this project is how customizable it is. You can use as many cabinets as you would like for as many hampers as you have — and the bigger it gets, the more table space you will have to use! The cabinet doors and handles and knobs are also fully up to your discretion, so you can have fun with colors, designs, and styles, and you don't even have to stick to IKEA for this one. While this does take some patience and carpentry skills, it's one of the best ways to make your IKEA hacks look professional. There are so many laundry room and storage ideas to keep your clothes organized.