The Brilliant IKEA Hack That Will Keep Your Laundry Basket Out Of Sight

To complete this project, you will need to first assemble your base cabinets. Do this by following the instructions that come with the package. Next, center and screw in your tabletop so that the top of the cabinet is enclosed. Attach drawer sliders to the top of the shelf inserts — each one about 5 inches in from the outside edge. Attach the sliders and shelf to the cabinet, and then add them onto the cabinet doors using metal shelving brackets to secure. Attach some sort of handle or knob to the outside so that you can easily open and close it. Finally, place your laundry hampers inside and enjoy!

One of the best things about this project is how customizable it is. You can use as many cabinets as you would like for as many hampers as you have — and the bigger it gets, the more table space you will have to use! The cabinet doors and handles and knobs are also fully up to your discretion, so you can have fun with colors, designs, and styles, and you don't even have to stick to IKEA for this one. While this does take some patience and carpentry skills, it's one of the best ways to make your IKEA hacks look professional. There are so many laundry room and storage ideas to keep your clothes organized.