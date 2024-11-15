How To Install A Secret Bookcase Door In Your Home (Without Breaking The Bank)

Buildings with hidden spaces have long been a subject of public interest, with plenty of real-world history from ancient Egyptian tombs, to Renaissance libraries, to Prohibition speakeasies of the 1920s, not to mention well-known landmarks such as the Winchester Mystery House. However, perhaps the most famous example of a hidden passageway is what modern architects call a "murphy door," most often portrayed as those secret doors behind a bookcase.

Secret doors appear in murder mystery novels and pop culture dating back decades. You've seen them properties like the Batcave entrance in Adam West's Batman (1966), and if you've been inspired, there's good news: A bookcase door is accessible to install even on a budget.

To be clear, a classic door-styled entrance with hinges on one side of the frame is more budget-friendly than the likes of a centrally mounted wall that can spin all the way around, as depicted in Mel Brooks' Young Frankenstein. In fact, a solid murphy door can be installed for less than $100 by removing one of the home's current doors, smoothing out hinges and strike plate gaps in the frame with a large-hole wood filler, and then installing center pivot hinges with self-closing spring door latches. Measure the space to make sure a simple DIY bookcase — one that isn't heavier than the hinges can hold! — not only fits, but can swing outside of the frame without hitting anything in your newly secret space. As with any such project, measuring before you build might be tedious, but far less tedious than rebuilding because you failed at measuring.