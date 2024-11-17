The Vibrant Fuzzy Flower That Will Make Your Yard A Hummingbird Haven

While you may have heard that planting flowers that attract hummingbirds is a great way to bring more of them to your yard, there are a lot of different options and it can be hard to choose which ones to grow. One of the best plants to consider growing to attract hummingbirds is lion's tail (Leonotis leonurus). This South African native shrub features fuzzy orange flowers that will attract hummingbirds with ease and bring some extra visual interest to your yard. This unusual-looking perennial flower grows well in a variety of conditions, although it's only an annual in particularly cold conditions.

You can place lion's tail around your house, and it can work well in the yard or as part of a well-cultivated pollinator garden. The vibrant orange color will bring new life into your landscape. To use lion's tail to attract hummingbirds, you'll need to take good care of it. First, provide it with the ideal growing conditions. This flower grows best in USDA hardiness zones 8 through 11. Grow it in well-draining soil with medium moisture while providing it with full sunlight or light shade. While the lion's tail shrub is pretty drought tolerant, it's best to water it regularly. Once established, it doesn't require much water, but you should water it deeply on a bi-weekly basis.

Lion's tail can benefit from some pruning as well. Aim to do some pruning yearly for best results. After it flowers, deadhead lion's tail and prune the flowers a bit to make them look their best. Do this in late winter so that they'll be able to grow well once spring rolls around.