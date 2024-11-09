Are Wood Homes More Likely To Catch Fire & Burn Down?
While there are many aspects about your home you can control, one thing you can't control is Mother Nature. From hurricanes and tornadoes to wildfires and earthquakes, natural disasters are a constant threat that you want to protect your family and home from. As you're considering how to prepare your home for emergencies, you may wonder if certain elements may make it more susceptible to these disasters.
If you're looking into a new build and love the idea of wood or have found your dream home that happens to be made from wood, fire safety could be a main concern for you. In particular, would something like a wood home be more likely to catch fire and burn down? Turns out, the answer to this question is a bit of a mix of yes and no. While technically wood can catch and burn easier than other exteriors like concrete, this is, overall, a smaller concern. Things like location and fire prevention strategies can contribute just as much, if not more, to your home's fire safety.
Fire prevention for your home
It's clear that wood can catch and burn more seriously than other materials, but don't let this ruin your love of a wooden home. There are many other factors in play when it comes to home fire safety, and fire preparedness has a huge impact. If you're considering a new build and are set on wood, start by looking into areas that are less susceptible to fires to help mitigate your risk. Stay away from areas like downwind canyons that have vegetation that could burn easily and quickly or are subjected to a heavy wind pattern that wouldn't be in your favor.
Whether you want to build a fire-resistant home or increase the fire safety of an existing home, you can implement fire protection strategies. Steps that you should take include clearing the area immediately surrounding your home of combustible materials and vegetation, keeping your roof in great shape, and regularly cleaning places such that can get clogged with debris, like drain pipes. Protect your interior by avoiding common fire hazards in your home, and consider installing a sprinkler system for additional safety. A defensible surrounding area and prevention strategies greatly increase your home's fire safety, and ultimately matter more than it being made of wood.