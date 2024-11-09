Are Wood Homes More Likely To Catch Fire & Burn Down?

While there are many aspects about your home you can control, one thing you can't control is Mother Nature. From hurricanes and tornadoes to wildfires and earthquakes, natural disasters are a constant threat that you want to protect your family and home from. As you're considering how to prepare your home for emergencies, you may wonder if certain elements may make it more susceptible to these disasters.

If you're looking into a new build and love the idea of wood or have found your dream home that happens to be made from wood, fire safety could be a main concern for you. In particular, would something like a wood home be more likely to catch fire and burn down? Turns out, the answer to this question is a bit of a mix of yes and no. While technically wood can catch and burn easier than other exteriors like concrete, this is, overall, a smaller concern. Things like location and fire prevention strategies can contribute just as much, if not more, to your home's fire safety.