The Genius Trick That Makes Cleaning Between The Glass On Your Oven Door A Breeze

Most of us have spots in our homes that rarely get cleaned. Some spots, like the top of the refrigerator, are out of sight and thus forgotten. Others, like the small space between the wall and any kitchen appliance, are hard to reach. And then there are spots you didn't know it was possible to clean — like the space between the glass on your oven door.

The oven door is particularly frustrating. You can scrub and scrub the outside and back of the glass, but still have a layer of dirt, dust, and grime inside, making it hard to see your oven's contents. Brogan from @nottheworstcleaner_ shares how to properly clean in between your oven glass on Instagram. It's one of those smart cleaning tips we wish we'd known sooner. When you unscrew the door to get to the inner glass, the handle also comes off. According to Brogan, it is incredibly difficult to get the handle lined back up with the screws. Using duct tape to hold the handle in place is a simple solution that makes the process easier.

Her video is predicated on the fact that we've been cleaning the inner glass incorrectly and provides a helpful hint to do it better. Of course,for many people, the first takeaway from the video will be, "You can unscrew the oven door?"