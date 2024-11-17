The Genius Trick That Makes Cleaning Between The Glass On Your Oven Door A Breeze
Most of us have spots in our homes that rarely get cleaned. Some spots, like the top of the refrigerator, are out of sight and thus forgotten. Others, like the small space between the wall and any kitchen appliance, are hard to reach. And then there are spots you didn't know it was possible to clean — like the space between the glass on your oven door.
The oven door is particularly frustrating. You can scrub and scrub the outside and back of the glass, but still have a layer of dirt, dust, and grime inside, making it hard to see your oven's contents. Brogan from @nottheworstcleaner_ shares how to properly clean in between your oven glass on Instagram. It's one of those smart cleaning tips we wish we'd known sooner. When you unscrew the door to get to the inner glass, the handle also comes off. According to Brogan, it is incredibly difficult to get the handle lined back up with the screws. Using duct tape to hold the handle in place is a simple solution that makes the process easier.
Her video is predicated on the fact that we've been cleaning the inner glass incorrectly and provides a helpful hint to do it better. Of course,for many people, the first takeaway from the video will be, "You can unscrew the oven door?"
How to clean the inside of your oven door
Now that we've learned cleaning the inner oven glass is possible, let's look at how to do it properly. For most ovens, there are two screws holding everything together, on the upper right and left when you open the door. Before removing the screws with a Phillips head screwdriver, use two strips of duct tape to hold the handle in place, starting on the front glass and ending on the back of the door. Place a towel underneath to catch the door if it falls. Remove the duct tape from the back of the oven door (leaving enough to hold the handle firmly in place), and pull the two sections of the door apart. Now you have access to the inside of your oven door.
If your oven door suffers from simple streaks or dust, you can use glass cleaner or vinegar in a spray bottle and wipe it away with a microfiber cloth. For caked on grease and grime, make baking soda paste by mixing baking soda with water. Spread the paste over the glass using a spatula or basting brush and let it sit for at least 20 minutes. Use a wet microfiber cloth to remove the paste, then dry completely before screwing the door back together. Please note that if your oven has a camera in the door, GE does not recommend cleaning it yourself as it could harm the device.