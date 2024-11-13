The Holiday Fertilization Strategy That'll Give You A Luscious Lawn By Next Spring

If you're willing to give late-fall fertilization a try, you don't need to know all about fertilizers, but you'll need to choose the right product to apply to your lawn. Because of the time of year, you'll want a fertilizer that has a very soluble source of nitrogen so that it will quickly make its way into the ground where it can be used to protect the plant. Cooler temperatures slow the rate of growth for blades of grass above ground, but the roots are still actively growing. An organic fertilizer product like fresh manure is not ideal because it's less soluble and won't break down well in the colder temperatures.

Scotts Turf Builder Winterguard is one example of an inorganic fertilizer that works well for a late fall application. The product packaging recommends applying it once all the leaves have fallen. It works on all grass types and can be applied to a wet or dry yard. They do, however, recommend watering the lawn afterwards. If you've already shut off your sprinklers for the year, hand-watering is fine or you can wait for the next rain or snow to do the job for you.

If your area has already experienced a hard frost, adding fertilizer is no longer recommended. Once the live tissue of the grasses has been damaged, it cannot absorb nitrogen. At this point, any fertilizer you spread could blow off the lawn and pollute local waterways. So if Thanksgiving gets the best of you and you've already entered hibernation mode, don't worry. You can always wait until spring to give your grass its next boost.