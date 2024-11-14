Wobbly Handrails: Should You Be Worried And How Do You Fix Them?

Choosing your dream home isn't just a question of what best fits your personal aesthetic or best serves your family's needs, it's also about having shelter that you know will keep all occupants safe. On the list of housing features that the public may not think about, but can have a huge impact on one's well-being, wobbly handrails are an area of concern to take seriously. These gates are designed to sit primarily along the edge of a staircase or the boundaries of an outdoor deck, and can also bolster accessibility ramps for wheelchairs and other such devices. Wobbly handrails are at risk of breaking if too much weight is applied, whether using them as leverage to climb stairs or leaning against them to enjoy the sunset, so fixing handrails is imperative to prevent falling (often at height) and getting hurt.

Outdoor handrails may be in disrepair due to inclement weather, pests like wood-boring beetles, or general wear and tear over time. It's also worth noting that three common types of wood used for construction, lumber, plywood, and reconstituted products such as particleboard, have varying degrees of durability and may require different finishes. However, all handrails — both indoors and out — may be wobbly due to weak connections between each post and the frame. Basic screws and nails are not enough to ensure your railing is okay to use, so be sure to check your state's respective residential safety standards.