Turn An Old Nightstand Into A Stylish Pet Feeding Station With Hidden Toy Storage

If you are a pet owner, you are familiar with the constant struggle that is cleaning a pet-friendly home. And while most of us have resigned ourselves to a lint-rolling routine and daily vacuuming, there is also the concern of what to do with your pet's toys, food, and other necessities. Luckily, there is a pretty simple DIY hack that turns an old nightstand into a fur-baby feeding station.

To try this yourself, you will need to either use an old nightstand you have at home, or procure one. You can get some for pretty cheap or even free on Facebook Marketplace, a local yard sale, or a secondhand store. There are a few different methods out there, but the simplest is to keep the top drawers as functional drawers and put the pet food bowls in the bottom drawer.

To make the drawer functional, you will want to attach a piece of plywood to the top portion of the drawer while still allowing it to close fully. Cut out measured circles in the plywood with a saw so that the bowls can sit flush and the drawer can close with them inside. You can then refinish the outside to your liking. In most cases this will require some sanding, as well as filling in any scratches or dents before finally repainting and adding new hardware. Since the two top drawers are still functional, you can use them to store toys, treats, or any other dog-related objects.