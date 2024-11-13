Easily Fix Oil-Stained Clothes And Fabrics With Items You Already Own

Picture the scene. You are frying up some bacon before heading out the door. The heat is up a little too high and grease starts splattering out of the pan — and directly onto your favorite outfit. You need to act quickly before the stain sets, but you don't have a lot of time to spare, especially since you have to change outfits. All you need is a little baking soda to continue with your day as planned. Of course, stains don't always conveniently attack while we are at home, like when you spill salad dressing down your front at a work lunch. While it is best to tackle these stains right away, you don't have to chuck your clothes in the trash. Grease and oil are some of the toughest stains to get out of clothes because they don't break down in water, but with a few household items like baking soda, there is hope.

There are so many ways to use baking soda. It's used for baking, deodorizing, cleaning, teeth whitening, and making volcanoes erupt for the school science fair. It is also great for absorbing moisture, and is used to draw out grease and oil from clothes (you can even use it to remove those pesky oil stains in your driveway).