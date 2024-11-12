Hang An IKEA Spice Rack Upside Down To Unlock Extra Kitchen Storage Space

The BEKVÄM spice rack is definitely a storage item you should be using in a small kitchen. But it should also be seen as a design tool, and not just for kitchen storage. The spice rack comes in a light wood that is just begging to be stained or painted to match your decor. Painting is a quick and easy project that will add a touch of sophistication to a cheap IKEA find.

The upper shelf can be used for practical kitchen items, purely decorative items, or a mixture. Practical kitchen items can include oil and vinegar decanted into matching bottles, spices in glass jars, or a pretty kitchen utensil holder. We prefer to vary the heights of objects when styling shelves, and default to the "Rule of Threes," a design belief that odd numbers are more appealing to the eye. Therefore, a great combo for the BEKVÄM spice rack could be a cookbook leaned against the wall, several jars of spices, and a potted plant.

Then we come to the hanging rack. In the video, HULTARP hooks are used to hang baskets of fruit and vegetables. The rack can also be used to hang kitchen towels, aprons, stylish pans and skillets, mugs, or cutting boards. While we are thinking outside-the-box, why not venture outside the kitchen? This upside-down spice rack will go great in your bathroom — with toiletries or perfume bottles above, and hand towels hanging below.