Hang An IKEA Spice Rack Upside Down To Unlock Extra Kitchen Storage Space
Kitchen storage has been an issue since neanderthals had to find caves big enough to store bison carcasses. Size doesn't seem to matter, because the bigger our kitchens get, the more stuff we put in them. Whether it's bringing the holiday dishes out of storage, allowing your partner to expand their souvenir shot glass collection, or switching from bison to woolly mammoths, we will inevitably fill every kitchen crevice.
This TikTok from @room_culture is one of the best IKEA hacks for adding much-needed storage to your kitchen, whatever its size. IKEA's BEKVÄM spice rack is already used in kitchens across the globe for storing cookbooks, oils, and of course, spices. It frees up precious cabinet space and costs around $7, making it one of IKEA's best sellers. However, by installing the spice rack upside down, you get a shelf and a dowel for hanging, doubling its storage potential. We love a storage item that pulls double-duty, and even more so when the price is right.
Design ideas for your BEKVÄM spice rack
@room_culture
Great kitchen storage idea 📹 @homeheartmade Check bio for link #cozyhomeshots #ikea #ikeahack #ikeahacks #shelfie #shelfie #kitchendesign #kitchenstorage #diy #diygirl♬ Cool Kids (our sped up version) - Echosmith
The BEKVÄM spice rack is definitely a storage item you should be using in a small kitchen. But it should also be seen as a design tool, and not just for kitchen storage. The spice rack comes in a light wood that is just begging to be stained or painted to match your decor. Painting is a quick and easy project that will add a touch of sophistication to a cheap IKEA find.
The upper shelf can be used for practical kitchen items, purely decorative items, or a mixture. Practical kitchen items can include oil and vinegar decanted into matching bottles, spices in glass jars, or a pretty kitchen utensil holder. We prefer to vary the heights of objects when styling shelves, and default to the "Rule of Threes," a design belief that odd numbers are more appealing to the eye. Therefore, a great combo for the BEKVÄM spice rack could be a cookbook leaned against the wall, several jars of spices, and a potted plant.
Then we come to the hanging rack. In the video, HULTARP hooks are used to hang baskets of fruit and vegetables. The rack can also be used to hang kitchen towels, aprons, stylish pans and skillets, mugs, or cutting boards. While we are thinking outside-the-box, why not venture outside the kitchen? This upside-down spice rack will go great in your bathroom — with toiletries or perfume bottles above, and hand towels hanging below.