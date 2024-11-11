Here's Why Your Central AC Has Stopped Cooling (& What To Do About It)

It's no secret that HVAC systems require maintenance from time to time — taking regular care of your central air conditioner in the first place will help to prevent issues and ensure it lasts as long as possible. Despite our best intentions, however, at some point you may find that your AC has stopped cooling. If so, you're likely wondering how you can fix the problem as quickly as possible without needing to call an HVAC professional or pay for a costly repair. There are few central air conditioner problems that can cause it to stop cooling and a few things you can look for on your own to diagnose the issue.

Other than the thermostat not being set properly, the problem could result from obstructions that prevent cold air from blowing properly. This could include a filter being clogged or an outside condenser unit being blocked by plants or other objects. The system may also be low on the refrigerant that helps it cool your home — if there's a leak, a central air system will lose freon over time, so this is worth checking for. In addition to these issues, certain components may be faulty or broken, such as the AC contactor, the start and run capacitor, or the outdoor unit's thermistor which helps to set the desired temperature.