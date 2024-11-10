Bobby Berk Warns To Avoid Making This Common Living Room Furniture Mistake
Bobby Berk, who formerly starred in Netflix's "Queer Eye" series as its interior design expert, is giving the scoop on a common living room furniture mistake. Spoiler alert: it all comes down to size. In an interview, he explained to Homes & Gardens how important it is to work with the scale of a room when it comes to your furniture. Berk said, "A lot of people, when they go to buy a sofa, chose one that is only comfortable. Yes, you do want one that is comfortable, but you also want one that works with the scale of the room." Basically, bigger isn't always better and you shouldn't forgo style considerations for comfort.
With this piece of advice in mind, make sure you are measuring your space before you go furniture shopping. This is one of the most important things you can do when decorating any area. You don't want to fall in love with a furniture piece only to realize it's not going to functionally work in your home. Taking your measurements beforehand will spare you from that unnecessary heartbreak.
Living room furniture tips for small spaces
As you shop for your living room furniture, keep those measurements handy and look for pieces that fit comfortably in your space. For example, consider stylish loveseats that won't take up all of your square footage. Loveseats are two-seater couches that are smaller in size than traditional couches. Even two-seater sofas have larger proportions than loveseats. Like other couches, loveseats come in a variety of designs, so smaller doesn't have to mean skimping on your style.They're perfect for smaller spaces.
There are other furniture tricks you can keep in mind for your living room, like longer sofas with low backs, acrylic coffee tables, and mirrors. Each of these pieces help a small space look bigger. Lastly, try and double up on the function of your living room furniture. Think coffee tables with storage to reduce clutter or small sectional sleeper sofas. Multi-use furniture pieces can maximize function, save you money, and give you enough space to breathe. Follow Bobby Berk's advice on scale, and you'll have no problem finding the perfect living room furniture!