Bobby Berk Warns To Avoid Making This Common Living Room Furniture Mistake

Bobby Berk, who formerly starred in Netflix's "Queer Eye" series as its interior design expert, is giving the scoop on a common living room furniture mistake. Spoiler alert: it all comes down to size. In an interview, he explained to Homes & Gardens how important it is to work with the scale of a room when it comes to your furniture. Berk said, "A lot of people, when they go to buy a sofa, chose one that is only comfortable. Yes, you do want one that is comfortable, but you also want one that works with the scale of the room." Basically, bigger isn't always better and you shouldn't forgo style considerations for comfort.

With this piece of advice in mind, make sure you are measuring your space before you go furniture shopping. This is one of the most important things you can do when decorating any area. You don't want to fall in love with a furniture piece only to realize it's not going to functionally work in your home. Taking your measurements beforehand will spare you from that unnecessary heartbreak.