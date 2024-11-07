Make A Homemade Cornucopia As A Stunning Centerpiece This Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving is a time of celebrating friends, family, fall, and most notably, food. And while you may be busy planning your harvest feast, you will want to decorate with more than just Thanksgiving tablecloth ideas. While you can certainly purchase a centerpiece, it's much more fun — and probably more affordable — to make your own. Plus if you make it yourself, you can get exactly the look you're aiming for. Tawnyah Raines from @themagnoliahousewife YouTube channel made a video detailing an affordable and chic dining table centerpiece cornucopia, also known as a horn of plenty.
Raines got her materials from Michaels, Walmart, and Dollar Tree, but you can also easily find everything you need online or in any major retail store. To make this centerpiece, you will need a wicker horn basket, styrofoam or floral foam, dried foliage or faux flowers, fake pumpkins, gourds, or fruit on a floral stick, faux or dried corn, and nippers. Look for colors that compliment each other and fit with the rest of your decor.
How to make your Thanksgiving cornucopia centerpiece
Take your horn and stuff about a third of it with styrofoam or floral foam. This will help fill some of the interior space so you're not using materials you won't see. Then begin to add your larger items like the pumpkins. Start big and work down, securing them by sticking them into the foam. Fill around your larger items with your foliage and florals, making sure not to leave any empty spots where you can see the foam. You can cut down your decor picks if they are too large or to make it look more balanced and natural.
Can't find a horn that works for you? No worries. You can make one from scratch. Take chicken wire and form it into the size and shape of horn that you are after. Once you have your shape secured, wrap it in burlap ribbon. Finally finish it off by wrapping it all over with garden twine for texture. Then simply take your horn and fill it with typical cornucopia decor to make it into your seasonally inspired thanksgiving centerpiece! If you aren't comfortable working with wire, you can also use hot glue to wrap burlap and raffia around a wicker cornucopia for a more rustic look.