Make A Homemade Cornucopia As A Stunning Centerpiece This Thanksgiving

Take your horn and stuff about a third of it with styrofoam or floral foam. This will help fill some of the interior space so you're not using materials you won't see. Then begin to add your larger items like the pumpkins. Start big and work down, securing them by sticking them into the foam. Fill around your larger items with your foliage and florals, making sure not to leave any empty spots where you can see the foam. You can cut down your decor picks if they are too large or to make it look more balanced and natural.

Can't find a horn that works for you? No worries. You can make one from scratch. Take chicken wire and form it into the size and shape of horn that you are after. Once you have your shape secured, wrap it in burlap ribbon. Finally finish it off by wrapping it all over with garden twine for texture. Then simply take your horn and fill it with typical cornucopia decor to make it into your seasonally inspired thanksgiving centerpiece! If you aren't comfortable working with wire, you can also use hot glue to wrap burlap and raffia around a wicker cornucopia for a more rustic look.