Zero-Turn Lawn Mower Disadvantages To Know About Before Buying

There are many types of lawn mowers to consider if you're in the process of buying a new one. At first glance, a zero-turn lawn mower seems like a great choice. These lawn mowers go fast and allow you to cover a lot of ground quickly. They're also easy to maneuver around various landscaping features which can slow down the lawn care process. Because of their great maneuverability, you can make 180-degree turns smoothly and can ensure you don't miss any spots when cutting your grass. You'll be able to make mowing patterns with ease.

In addition to this, there are also a wide range of models to choose from and many great add-ons for zero-turn lawn mowers, such as add-on canopies to shade you from hot weather and collections systems that can gather grass clippings for you. That way, you can add even more functionality if needed.

Despite these benefits, zero-turn lawn mowers have their disadvantages as well. They have a learning curve and it can take time to get used to controlling them. They also lack efficiency and are pricier than alternatives.