USB Outlets: The Pros And Cons To Consider Before Installing In Your Home

There's no shortage of great reasons to install USB outlets at home. As mentioned above, one of the key benefits is the improved convenience you'll get. You'll no longer have to deal with bulky adapters and can always charge your devices when needed, right from the wall. You'll also be able to add multiple USB ports to the same outlet, and if you choose a combo outlet, you can simultaneously continue plugging in lamps, computers, or whatever else into the regular sockets.

Getting rid of bulky adapters is also useful because it can reduce phantom power usage and improve your home's energy-efficiency. This can help you save money on your electric bill each month and can help the environment. Using a lot of power adapters on a power strip can also be unsafe, so USB outlets are a much safer alternative. Fortunately, installing these outlets isn't too expensive, although they do understandably tend to cost a bit more than standard wall outlets.

Another great advantage of USB outlets is that they'll charge devices much more quickly when compared to plugging them into a laptop to charge. They're often faster than a manufacturer's adapter, as well. However, keep in mind that the speed goes down if you have a lot of ports on one outlet and charge multiple devices at once.