Yes, The Sun Can Burn Your House Down: What To Know About Sun-Caused House Fires

Your home burning down from the sun sounds like some sort of strange vampire fever dream, but it can really happen. Though it isn't particularly common, thank goodness, the sun has been known to burn down a few houses. Typically, sun-caused house fires start because of refracted light. Did you ever experiment with the sun and a magnifying glass as a kid? Well, it's virtually the same concept here.

Sunlight comes through your window and is magnified through an object like a glass doorknob, or even a makeup mirror. That light is being refracted through the glass, which means that it's bending the lightwaves and focusing them. If the glass happens to focus a strong enough beam of light onto a material that is easily combustible or flammable, such as lightweight paper, then boom: you could have a house fire on your hands.

Sounds scary, right? But don't feel you need to reconsider your mirror decor ideas just yet. These fires are uncommon enough not to cause major concern and can be avoided with some simple tips like checking your smoke alarms, purchasing a fire extinguisher, and keeping glass objects away from windows.