Can This Easy Coffee Grounds Hack Really Fight Smelly Bathroom Odors?

Many people like to recycle spent coffee grounds, giving them a new life as everything from a fertilizer to a tool for fighting odors. But how effective are used coffee grounds as an odor absorber? While there isn't direct scientific evidence that proves old coffee grounds can reduce gross smells in your bathroom, they are widely used as a deodorizer in the home. According to a study in the Journal of Oleo Science, coffee grounds heated in a microwave and used as a carbonaceous material were able to control ammonia-based gases and minimize unpleasant smells in the air.

Coffee grounds are hygroscopic. That's a fancy way to say they absorb moisture, smells, and tastes, which is why coffee companies tell their customers to store coffee grounds far away from onions, garlic, and similar smells to prevent them from spoiling. On the other hand, those odor-absorbing properties are why many people use coffee grounds to fight bad smells in the refrigerator. Not only is this a great way to repurpose spent coffee grounds, but it's affordable as well as super easy.

So even though the science is inconclusive, coffee grounds may be able to effectively reduce bad odors in the bathroom and it could be worth a try. If you want to use this hack as a potential bathroom deodorizer, however, you'll need to make sure the coffee grounds are prepared correctly first.