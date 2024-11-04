How Long Smoke Detectors Typically Last (& Signs It's Time For A Replacement)

If it turns out that you need to replace your home smoke detectors, luckily, it's usually a straightforward process. First, consider the differences between battery-operated vs. hardwired smoke detectors when making your choice. If you have a hardwired smoke detector, you may need to call an electrician to help with the replacement, but you can easily replace a battery-powered smoke detector on your own. Just pick one up from a local hardware store.

While you're replacing your smoke detector, consider how long your new one will last. Check the manufacturing date on the packaging, and keep in mind that it should be replaced 10 years after the listed date. Some smoke detectors will have a built-in lithium battery that will last 10 years, but others will need to have batteries replaced every six months or so. Smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors often go hand-in-hand, so consider buying a smoke detector with carbon monoxide detection or simply buy separate units for this purpose. Combo smoke and carbon monoxide detector systems typically need to be replaced every five to seven years.

You might also want to look for a smoke detector with special features. Smart smoke detectors such as the Google Nest Protect can allow you to manage them easily and get alerts through an app. Don't forget to get a sufficient number of smoke detectors for your home. At minimum, you should have one for every level of your house and one in every bedroom. Make sure they are all up-to-date and replaced when necessary.