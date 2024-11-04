The Modern Bathroom Paint Color Joanna Gaines Swears By

Whether you know Joanna Gaines from her Target home and lifestyle line Hearth and Hand, or five-season show "Fixer Upper," she is an interior design expert when it comes to creating a clean, classic, and functional space. While the kitchen is probably what comes to mind first when you think of her designs, she has her favorite renovation picks for all rooms of the house — including paint colors. When it comes to the bathroom, however, her favorite color is Wedding Band, which is a neutral gray from her brand Magnolia. If you want a similar color, you can try Benjamin Moore's Stonington Grey.

Though gray may seem dull, this just off-white color is bright, clean, and leaves you with endless design avenues to pursue. Plus, opting for a neutral color is great if you are looking to resell. Light gray is also known for being calming and relaxing (something you want if you are looking to create a spa-like bathroom oasis) and there are a ton of other colors that can be paired with it.