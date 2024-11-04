The Modern Bathroom Paint Color Joanna Gaines Swears By
Whether you know Joanna Gaines from her Target home and lifestyle line Hearth and Hand, or five-season show "Fixer Upper," she is an interior design expert when it comes to creating a clean, classic, and functional space. While the kitchen is probably what comes to mind first when you think of her designs, she has her favorite renovation picks for all rooms of the house — including paint colors. When it comes to the bathroom, however, her favorite color is Wedding Band, which is a neutral gray from her brand Magnolia. If you want a similar color, you can try Benjamin Moore's Stonington Grey.
Though gray may seem dull, this just off-white color is bright, clean, and leaves you with endless design avenues to pursue. Plus, opting for a neutral color is great if you are looking to resell. Light gray is also known for being calming and relaxing (something you want if you are looking to create a spa-like bathroom oasis) and there are a ton of other colors that can be paired with it.
Is it the right color for my bathroom?
Although this is a great color for modernizing your bathroom, that doesn't mean that you have to renovate everything or have super modern bath and shower fixtures for it to work. A basic and versatile color like this can complement a bathroom with vintage touches like a claw-foot tub, tiled walls, or pedestal sink by highlighting those unique features without going full retro. Plus, it allows you to play around with decor without having to worry about repainting every time you want a bit of a refresh.
While it is particularly neutral, the color looks especially great with earth tones like greens, browns, and blues — especially since it has a bit of a bluish tint. It comes in eggshell, matte, and satin sheens, so you can choose how reflective you like it. If you are planning on tackling this project alone, here is everything you need to know for your DIY bathroom remodel.