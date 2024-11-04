Clean Your Shower In Record Time Using An Easy Mop Trick

Whether your shower looks reasonably clean or has some dark stuff growing on the grout between the tiles, you're likely to appreciate a quick cleaning trick to make things a little bit better. This hack is an easy one that involves a sponge mop, a bucket, and some household dish soap or a spray cleaner to wipe down your shower in one go. Once you have these items, you can dive into the job, knowing it could be over in less time than you anticipated.

As soon as you're ready, add a generous amount of dish soap to a bucket of warm water and mix the solution well. Otherwise, spray the cleaning product on the shower walls. Then, dip a Swiffer mop in the bucket or wet the mop. Wipe the shower walls from the top down, using even up and down strokes. Do the same for the floor, using firm sideways strokes until you see the dirt and grime coming off. Repeat this process, then rinse the shower with a clean sponge mop. When you can see your reflection in the tiles, you know it's time to relax. But if you notice that the door needs more attention, make sure you know how to correctly clean shower doors.

Another tip is to attach a cloth to the sponge mop, soap down the shower, and rinse everything off by attaching a clean wet cloth over the head of the mop. You'll probably be able to clean the shower quicker than it took to write this article.