Clean Your Shower In Record Time Using An Easy Mop Trick
Whether your shower looks reasonably clean or has some dark stuff growing on the grout between the tiles, you're likely to appreciate a quick cleaning trick to make things a little bit better. This hack is an easy one that involves a sponge mop, a bucket, and some household dish soap or a spray cleaner to wipe down your shower in one go. Once you have these items, you can dive into the job, knowing it could be over in less time than you anticipated.
As soon as you're ready, add a generous amount of dish soap to a bucket of warm water and mix the solution well. Otherwise, spray the cleaning product on the shower walls. Then, dip a Swiffer mop in the bucket or wet the mop. Wipe the shower walls from the top down, using even up and down strokes. Do the same for the floor, using firm sideways strokes until you see the dirt and grime coming off. Repeat this process, then rinse the shower with a clean sponge mop. When you can see your reflection in the tiles, you know it's time to relax. But if you notice that the door needs more attention, make sure you know how to correctly clean shower doors.
Another tip is to attach a cloth to the sponge mop, soap down the shower, and rinse everything off by attaching a clean wet cloth over the head of the mop. You'll probably be able to clean the shower quicker than it took to write this article.
Comparing traditional vs. modern shower cleaning techniques
Compared to traditional shower cleaning methods that were similar to a workout at the gym, this trick is more like a relaxing walk in a park. Where old methods may involve a lot of painful bending and standing, back and forth to replenish water in the bucket, this new hack is much less labor-intensive and time-consuming. Because it is much more efficient, it also takes less work and fewer cleaning products unless the shower needs a deep clean. If that's the case, make sure you really clean your shower wall tiles and grout. Then, maintain the shine with this modern cleaning technique as a permanent part of your housekeeping routine, giving you more relaxation time.
If you have a shower curtain instead of a door, no problem — there are also useful tips for cleaning that. You can clean slimy shower curtains in a few easy steps or you can try to clean your shower curtain in the tub to make things simple. Either way, using modern cleaning methods usually beats painful traditional ones.
But, while new methods are appealing, they don't beat traditional ones if your shower is really dirty or grimy. Still, with this easy mop trick, you use less of your valuable time and energy to achieve your goal. That's important because shower walls and floors are known to harbor nasty germs, and if keeping things clean in the quickest way possible means protecting everyone who uses them, then it's worth a try.