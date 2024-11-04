The Clever Paper Towel Hack That Makes Cleaning Your Lint Trap A Breeze

Benjamin Franklin famously said that nothing is certain except death and taxes. He clearly didn't know about dryer lint. Even if you clean your lint trap after every cycle as instructed, some of the lint invariably falls down into the great abyss below, just out of reach.

Dryer lint is flammable and not cleaning your lint screen is a huge hazard. According to the National Fire Protection Association, 27% of dryer fires are due to lint accumulation. Some signs that lint build-up may be a problem in your dryer include clothes that are still wet after a full cycle or your dryer taking longer than usual to complete the cycle. If you're experiencing either of these problems, it's time to do something.

If you suspect you have a lint problem, you can have your dryer inspected and cleaned by a professional or you can try to remedy the problem yourself. Thankfully, a TikTok user named @hometalk has come up with a clever way to remove hard-to-reach lint with just a vacuum cleaner and a paper towel roll.