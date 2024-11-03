The Everyday Dishwasher Setting That Can Ruin Your Dishes (& How To Use It Correctly)
The dishwasher is an invaluable appliance to have in the house and can save you a huge amount of time and effort when washing dishes. While many people use the sanitize setting without a thought once they've chosen a dishwasher to buy, some don't realize just how damaging it can be for certain dishes. While the sanitize setting is generally fine for many items, such as those made from stainless steel, glass, and ceramic, it can cause damage to other types of dishware that you may be tempted to wash in it.
While some types of plastic are dishwasher safe, others should be kept out of the dishwasher entirely. Reusable containers are usually fine to wash on a standard dishwasher cycle, but washing disposable containers such as plastic water bottles usually isn't a good idea. You should avoid washing any plastic items that aren't known to be dishwasher-safe. Some items that can washed on a normal cycle; however, they still shouldn't be washed with the sanitize setting. Avoid using the sanitize setting for reusable plastic containers, or they may get damaged.
How heat can ruin certain types of dishes
Plastic is one of the materials that is most vulnerable to dishwasher damage, so you should be careful any time you place plastic items in the dishwasher. Some types of plastic are more or less susceptible to the heat than others. The reason that you should avoid using the sanitize cycle on these items is because it's much hotter than a standard dishwasher cycle. The sanitize cycle also makes use of steam heat, which fills up inside the machine, and allows for extended high heat exposure.
When this heat builds up and comes into contact with plastic, it can end up melting and get damaged. If used over and over again, the sanitize setting could even end up damaging internal dishwasher components. While this heat can be damaging, it's unlikely to damage other items, however, such as those that are made from well-known dishwasher-safe materials like stainless steel and glass.
Deciding when to use sanitize settings on your dishwasher
It's not necessary to run a sanitize setting every time you use your dishwasher, but you should consider using on items that are particularly sensitive and likely to collect a lot of germs and bacteria. Any feeding items that a baby will be using, like baby bottles, should be sanitized thoroughly. This is also where knowing some dishwasher hacks can come in handy — some dishwashing machines have a setting that is specifically meant for bottles. It's best to sanitize any items that come into contact with raw meat as well. You may want to use the sanitize setting on kitchen items such as cutting boards, for example.
Also, remember that you can sanitize more than just dishes in the dishwasher, so consider using the setting for other items that are particularly prone to bacteria and germs as well. You may want to wash toys that kids play with such as vehicles, dolls, and rattles. Similarly, pet toys are also worth sanitizing since they collect a lot of bacteria as time goes on. Consider sanitizing pet bowls, toys, collars, and leashes in the dishwasher as well. It's also a good idea to use the sanitize cycle more often if someone in your house is sick, when there's an increased risk of spreading germs and bacteria in the home.