The Everyday Dishwasher Setting That Can Ruin Your Dishes (& How To Use It Correctly)

The dishwasher is an invaluable appliance to have in the house and can save you a huge amount of time and effort when washing dishes. While many people use the sanitize setting without a thought once they've chosen a dishwasher to buy, some don't realize just how damaging it can be for certain dishes. While the sanitize setting is generally fine for many items, such as those made from stainless steel, glass, and ceramic, it can cause damage to other types of dishware that you may be tempted to wash in it.

While some types of plastic are dishwasher safe, others should be kept out of the dishwasher entirely. Reusable containers are usually fine to wash on a standard dishwasher cycle, but washing disposable containers such as plastic water bottles usually isn't a good idea. You should avoid washing any plastic items that aren't known to be dishwasher-safe. Some items that can washed on a normal cycle; however, they still shouldn't be washed with the sanitize setting. Avoid using the sanitize setting for reusable plastic containers, or they may get damaged.