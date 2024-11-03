The Light-Up Switch Plate Upgrade That Will Instantly Elevate Your Space

If you've ever stumbled around in the dark and pawed at the wall trying to locate a light switch, you're in good company. The great news is someone has come up with a bright idea that will prevent this from ever happening again.

Meet the light-up switch plate: It's an item you'll wish you had known about sooner. Imagine having a night light built into your switch plates and outlets — one that doesn't take up any extra space. These handy covers add accessibility to kitchens, nurseries, hallways, bathrooms, garages, entry ways, or anywhere you need more light. Some people have even used them as a clever hack for under-cabinet lighting.

While there are many types of light switches to choose from, these particular ones look almost identical to normal switch plates, but include built-in LEDs that cast a soft glow from the bottom of the cover. This makes it possible to see where the light switch is at night, or to guide your way down a dark hallway. They come in a variety of colors and combinations to meet your decor and electrical needs. And you don't need a handyman or an electrician to install them — all it takes is a screwdriver. If you've ever replaced a switch plate before, you are already overqualified to install these.