The Light-Up Switch Plate Upgrade That Will Instantly Elevate Your Space
If you've ever stumbled around in the dark and pawed at the wall trying to locate a light switch, you're in good company. The great news is someone has come up with a bright idea that will prevent this from ever happening again.
Meet the light-up switch plate: It's an item you'll wish you had known about sooner. Imagine having a night light built into your switch plates and outlets — one that doesn't take up any extra space. These handy covers add accessibility to kitchens, nurseries, hallways, bathrooms, garages, entry ways, or anywhere you need more light. Some people have even used them as a clever hack for under-cabinet lighting.
While there are many types of light switches to choose from, these particular ones look almost identical to normal switch plates, but include built-in LEDs that cast a soft glow from the bottom of the cover. This makes it possible to see where the light switch is at night, or to guide your way down a dark hallway. They come in a variety of colors and combinations to meet your decor and electrical needs. And you don't need a handyman or an electrician to install them — all it takes is a screwdriver. If you've ever replaced a switch plate before, you are already overqualified to install these.
Add safety and functionality to your home with these light-up switch plates
While you can find light-up switch plates and outlet covers at a variety of hardware or online stores, SnapPower carries a whole line of covers that can be purchased. Touting themselves as an industry leader, SnapPower claims to have invented the idea of the light-up switch plate in 2014 and developed it with the help of a Kickstarter campaign.
Today, they sell a variety of light-up wall plates in several colors, as well as multiple switch and outlet combinations — including regular light switches vs. rocker type switches – and even a kid-friendly version called the SafeLight. Each one of their products is advertised to last 25 years and use less than 10 cents per year in added electricity costs. The LED lights in the cover automatically turn on at night with a built-in light sensor, and turn off in daylight (or when a light is turned on). They can offer a sense of safety and added accessibility for people with mobility issues, the elderly, or small children. Amazon reviewers mention these uses specifically in some of the more glowing testimonials for the product.
These light-up switch plates are an easy upgrade that will light your nights
If you're ready to switch on the style with new switch plate or outlet covers, don't be intimidated by the installation process for these nifty ones. It couldn't be easier. To install one of these light-up wall plates, just grab a screwdriver — and make sure to go to that breaker box and turn off power to the switch before you begin, because electrical shocks are no joke. Once those easy preliminaries are complete, simply remove your existing switch plate or outlet cover with the aforementioned screwdriver. Next, snap the new light-up cover into place, and finish by tightening the new screws. Even the non-DIYers among us can figure this one out!
If you're wondering how these wall plates work without any wires or batteries, it's because they have metal prongs on the back that make contact with the sides of your outlet, drawing power to the LEDs at the bottom of the cover. Once they're all setup, you'll have no more night blindness or stubbed toes in the dark thanks to this sleek new upgrade to your home.