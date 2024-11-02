Plant These Types Of Roses For More Fragrant Flowers

"A rose by any other name would smell as sweet." Or would it? This memorable line from Shakespeare's "Romeo and Juliet" actually had very little to do with the scent of roses and more to do with teenage hormones. But with more than 150 different species of roses (Rosa), many of them have wildly different scent profiles depending on how these perennial flowers are bred.

While some roses are cultivated for their shape, color, or petal count, others are bred for their unique scent. If you're familiar with the term "tea rose," it bears its name due to a crossbreed between a Chinese rose and a European rose that ended up smelling just like a cup of tea. Tea roses, damask roses, shrub roses, and old roses have stronger fragrances. Other roses, like China roses, modern hybrids, and modern garden roses, however, have little to no scent at all. This is mainly due to rose breeders attempting to grow larger, more colorful flowers that have a longer shelf life or are resistant to disease. To achieve these ends, a strong fragrance profile gets lost in the equation.

But before all this cross-breeding and cultivation began, roses still had a natural scent — like most flowers – to attract bees and other pollinators. Even in its most organic form, the strength of a rose's fragrance can vary somewhat depending on weather conditions such as warmth and humidity, the age of the bloom, where's it grown, and even the time of day you take a sniff. For home growers who want to get back to basics, the good news is that as long as you avoid a lot of synthetic fertilizers and pesticides, you can still grow very fragrant roses.