Creative Tips For Removing A Rusted Faucet (Without Hurting Yourself)

Sometimes the difference between the right and wrong ways to do something is simply a matter of destruction. If you need to save whatever you're working on, it's not a good idea to destroy it. But when it doesn't matter, things get simpler. You will have noticed that the most careful carpenter can give in to absolute abandon during demolition; this is because things aren't being saved, and can be destroyed. So it is with everything, including the kitchen sink ... or in this case, the kitchen faucet.

It's not uncommon for the locknut that screws onto the faucet's threaded lower body or valves to get stuck, thanks to everything from rust to hard water to electrolysis. It's kind of a built-in flaw in the process: a leaking faucet (or a faucet that hasn't been properly sealed) is more likely to need replacement, and is also more likely to get corroded and therefore resist replacement. How you go about getting one unstuck depends on how willing you are to destroy the faucet. And by the time you've spent an hour under a sink working your way through a checklist of possible solutions, you'll probably be pretty willing to destroy it.

If you happen to have a retaining bracket secured by your locknut and it's corroded into place, your best bet is prying it off or cutting it off right away. Note that your faucet might also have a retaining clip. These can usually be pried off with a slotted screwdriver and moderate cursing.