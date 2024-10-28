Whether you have central air conditioning, a ductless wall unit, a window air conditioner, or portable unit, you may have been startled by a warning label threatening that your AC unit could cause cancer, birth defects, or reproductive harm. This label is due to a California law known as Proposition 65, and warns consumers if an item contains any harmful chemicals.

So can your air conditioner give you cancer? Probably not. Your AC unit most likely has the Prop 65 warning because it contains lead. According to the CDC, lead is a probable carcinogen and lead exposure has been known to cause birth defects and reproductive harm. However, most household appliances and electronics contain lead in their circuit boards. Modern air conditioning units have layers of metal and plastic around the lead, and would likely only cause harm if you rip open the unit and somehow consume it. The Mayo Clinic has a long list of ways you could get lead poisoning, and running your air conditioner is nowhere on the list.

In 2010, the U.S. banned the manufacture of AC units using R-22 (Freon) as a refrigerant, and switched over to R410A (Puron) because it was damaging the ozone layer. Damage to the ozone layer can cause skin cancer, so in a roundabout way your air conditioner could give someone cancer. A more direct health risk from Freon is refrigerant poisoning, which only occurs if your unit has a leak, and symptoms can vary from mild to severe depending on the level of exposure. The most common cases of this are people who intentionally sniff Freon, leading to sudden death, brain damage, or lung damage.