How Long You Can Expect Your Oven To Last (& Tips To Extend Its Lifespan)

There are many factors that affect oven lifespan, so you should think about these both before and after you buy one. One of the things that will affect the life of your oven is whether it's gas or electric. Gas ovens usually last at least several years more than electric ovens do. It also matters how often you use your oven. If you use it often, it will fail on you sooner than if you use it sparingly. The brand and quality of the oven also matters. A lower-quality oven is likely to have a shorter lifespan than a high-quality equivalent will.

While the oven you purchase will affect how long you can expect it to last, knowing how to clean an oven and doing so regularly is also important for increasing its lifespan. Avoid letting your oven get too messy and don't let too much food spill and build up inside. Consider deep cleaning your oven every few months to keep it well-maintained. On the other hand, you should avoid using the self-cleaning mode too often, since it may damage your oven. When you do use it, be sure to follow all self-cleaning oven instructions carefully. Additionally, be sure to watch out for common oven problems and get them fixed as soon as you notice them. For the best results, you'll likely want to get repairs from trusted, high-quality professionals rather than doing the work yourself.