The Pretty Plant That'll Thrive In Your Bathroom (& Other Humid Areas Of Your Home)

There's no shortage of great houseplants that can add greenery to your home. However, some work better than others in certain areas of the house. If you're looking for a great plant for the bathroom, you probably need one that thrives on humidity. Since the bathroom is a place where a lot of moisture is present, this is an ideal location for many such plants. You could also consider the kitchen and laundry room.

While there are many great indoor plants that love humid conditions, one of the best to grow is the arrowhead plant (Syngonium podophyllum). This plant loves humidity and tends to grow very well in the bathroom and other humid areas of the home. Consider growing one of these if you want to use plants to turn your bathroom into an oasis and add a bit more greenery to your home.

When growing an arrowhead plant in your home, you'll want to ensure the conditions are right. First off, use a potting mix that drains well. The pot should have drainage holes. If you'd like, you can also grow the plant in a hanging basket or have it climb a trellis or similar vertical object. You'll want to water the arrowhead plant just enough — don't overwater it or it could lead to root rot. Make sure it gets humidity of higher than 40%. If the arrowhead plant is not in a humid location, mist it every day, especially during the winter months. You can use an organic fertilizer on the plant once a month, although it's not necessary during the winter.