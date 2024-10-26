The Bird Nest Look-Alike You Don't Want To Find In Your Yard
That nest in your tree might look like a bird's, but it could be something less charming — a squirrel nest, or a drey. While they may seem harmless, these nests can lead to serious issues for your yard, trees, and even your home. Here's why this bird nest lookalike is one you don't want around.
In a tree, a squirrel's nest is usually at least 15 feet off the ground or higher, close to the trunk, or in forks of branches where squirrels find more support. The resourceful little animals typically build their nests with pliable materials they can gather, including twigs, moss, grass, feathers, and leaves. From the ground, dreys can easily be mistaken for bird nests. They look nearly identical, but one good indicator is the presence of leaves in the nest. Squirrels love leaves but birds don't prefer them. Other signs include pine cones that have been chewed up underneath the tree or scratch marks on the bark. Also, birds tend to build their nests further out on the branches than squirrels do. Of course, you can always wait and watch to see who claims the nest!
There are many types of squirrels in North America, from the American red squirrel to the black squirrel and the eastern gray squirrel. They are most active at dawn and dusk when they search for food — making these the ideal times for spotting them. Squirrels start building their dreys in summer, but the nests become most visible in winter when the leaves have fallen off the trees.
What to do if you find a squirrel nest in your yard
The dreys might be harmless to trees, but squirrels themselves can cause some damage. For example, squirrels can get in your walls, chew through your roof or attic, or gnaw electrical wiring, creating a fire hazard. They may also destroy insulation in your walls to use as nesting material. In your garden, squirrels can dig up flower bulbs or eat any fruits and veggies. And of course, they carry ticks and fleas that could potentially get onto your pets.
But there are perks to having squirrels around! As they dig for food, they naturally aerate your soil, helping your plants thrive. Those nuts and seeds they forget? They can sprout into new plants or provide a snack for other wildlife. Plus, squirrels love munching on tree-damaging insects like beetles. Even their old nests get recycled by birds when they move out. Last but not least, they're fun to watch!
If you've decided to get rid of the squirrels living in your tree, it's best to hire a professional tree service or a licensed wildlife removal specialist. They have the equipment to safely reach high branches and are trained to remove squirrels in a humane way. Attempting to do it yourself not only risks harming the squirrels and their babies but also puts you in danger — startling a squirrel can lead to bites or scratches, which can cause infections. It's safer to leave it to the pros! And to keep the animals from returning to your yard, why not try some homemade squirrel repellents?