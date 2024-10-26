The Bird Nest Look-Alike You Don't Want To Find In Your Yard

That nest in your tree might look like a bird's, but it could be something less charming — a squirrel nest, or a drey. While they may seem harmless, these nests can lead to serious issues for your yard, trees, and even your home. Here's why this bird nest lookalike is one you don't want around.

In a tree, a squirrel's nest is usually at least 15 feet off the ground or higher, close to the trunk, or in forks of branches where squirrels find more support. The resourceful little animals typically build their nests with pliable materials they can gather, including twigs, moss, grass, feathers, and leaves. From the ground, dreys can easily be mistaken for bird nests. They look nearly identical, but one good indicator is the presence of leaves in the nest. Squirrels love leaves but birds don't prefer them. Other signs include pine cones that have been chewed up underneath the tree or scratch marks on the bark. Also, birds tend to build their nests further out on the branches than squirrels do. Of course, you can always wait and watch to see who claims the nest!

There are many types of squirrels in North America, from the American red squirrel to the black squirrel and the eastern gray squirrel. They are most active at dawn and dusk when they search for food — making these the ideal times for spotting them. Squirrels start building their dreys in summer, but the nests become most visible in winter when the leaves have fallen off the trees.