Signs Your Beautiful Chandelier Might Fall And Shatter On You (& How To Prevent It)

From "The Phantom of the Opera" to "Minions," chandeliers hurtling for the floor and shattering to dangerous bits is not an uncommon thematic element in fictional media. But don't let it be one that makes an appearance in your own life. Though relatively uncommon, a falling chandelier is not unheard of and can cause serious injury. Chandelier recalls are no piece of fiction. They've happened, and they highlight the importance of proper chandelier installation and maintenance to avoid what could be a disastrous event. If you are unsure of the stability of your chandelier, you'll want to keep an eye out for certain warning signs.

Flickering lights, buzz noises, or burning smells are all signs that something isn't quite right with your chandelier, though what exactly may take some investigation. If, however, you can see a noticeable gap between where the light hangs from the ceiling, or any loose screws or mounts, this is a strong indicator your chandelier is not secure and should be addressed quickly. Even if a chandelier misses you when it falls, it can cause thousands of dollars in property damage.