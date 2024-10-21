Settling The Debate: Can You Safely Use Aluminum Foil In An Air Fryer?

Overheating an air fryer is bad in a couple of ways besides outright fire. One is the possibility of receiving a serious burn, which can happen while you're operating the fryer normally. There are reports of this happening in the Consumer Product Safety Commission database, but none specifically linking burns to the use of aluminum foil. Nonetheless, it's a known problem with countertop air fryers, and since manufacturers agree that foil can cause the units to overheat, it seems worthwhile to consider the possibility a risk. Another problem that crops up occasionally with toaster oven-style models is exploding glass doors. While one CPSC report links an exploding door to the use of foil, there's no indication that the foil was used in a way that might have contributed. In fact, instructions for countertop air fryers are often different from those for ovens with air-frying capabilities. These instructions generally indicate that it's acceptable to use foil to line a tray or baking sheet on the rack below your air fryer basket, but not to directly line the air fryer basket or the bottom of the oven, and it's a dangerous mistake to allow contact between aluminum foil and a heating element.

Even after all this, maybe you're not concerned. Perhaps your motto is the age-old idiom of "You pays your money and you takes your chances." Still, there's another big reason to avoid using aluminum foil in your air fryer, and it's not safety-related at all: Rather, it can prevent your food from achieving that crispy fried-ness that you're using it for in the first place, by restricting airflow within the cooking chamber. Airflow is what makes an air fryer special, and without it, you're simply sticking those chicken wings in a toaster.