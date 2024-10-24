5 Colors That Go With White Kitchen Appliances
As an interior designer, I'm here to tell you that white appliances don't deserve their bad reputation.
Over the years, white appliances have been slammed for being outdated, cheap, or just plain out of style, but these days — as the popularity of stainless steel begins to wane — it's not uncommon to see homeowners and designers alike giving new consideration to this light and airy look. In fact, look a little deeper and you'll find that many vendors are now manufacturing some seriously stunning white kitchen appliances, often with customized options like gorgeous metal finishes for the knobs and handles. And whether you are stuck with a white appliance you inherited from a previous resident, have a true vintage appliance you'd like to feature, or are buying brand new, white appliances can help make a kitchen sing ... as long as you combine them with the right color scheme.
Now, the first thing that comes to mind might be blending your white appliances with a white kitchen, and you wouldn't be wrong — white cabinets with matching white appliances is a streamlined, clean look. Personally, though? If there is one thing I'm more over than than stainless steel appliances everywhere, it's white-on-white-on-white kitchens. So, let's inject a little color and fun, shall we? Here are my five favorite colors to match with fresh white appliances if you want them to really pop, as well as tips to make the look come together like a pro.
Muted greens with white appliances makes for a jaw-dropping kitchen
First on the list, and perhaps first in my heart, is any muted green hue — everything from light sage to deep forest. In my opinion, and in the opinion of many fellow designers, you can't go wrong with a green kitchen. The entire array of soft greens looks phenomenal with white, so keeping your older appliances or opting for fresh, bright new appliances is no problem with a grayed-out green. Thanks to green's strong roots in nature, these timeless hues are soothing, peaceful, and inspiring. By keeping the shades more muted rather than super saturated, they will read more as an earthy neutral and have longer staying power.
Light minty grays, such as Farrow & Ball's Pigeon, feel airy and refreshing, while light to mid-tone sage colors give a European charm, such as Farrow & Ball's Vert De Terre, Benjamin Moore's Oil Cloth, or Sherwin-Williams' Evergreen Fog. If you want to go a little bolder, try a darker olive-green hue, like Sherwin-Williams' Rosemary or Benjamin Moore's Forest Floor. If you are like me, and the darkest green cabinets tend to sweep you off your feet, look for a somewhat desaturated deep green, like Farrow & Ball's Duck Green or Sherwin-Williams' Pewter Green, depending on how much natural light is in the space. Pair any of these hues with your fresh white appliances, light countertops with gorgeous veining, and pops of brass to warm it up. In addition, styling with natural wood tones and greenery will help bring the natural aesthetic to the forefront.
Showcase the classic serenity of mid-tone to deep slate blue-gray with your white appliances
Another stunning, crowd-pleasing kitchen hue that looks lovely with white appliances is a medium-to-dark muted slate blue. With enough gray added into the mix, these mid-tones (like Benjamin Moore's Evening Dove) to deep navy (such as Benjamin Moore's Mysterious) shades are desaturated enough to feel timeless, elevated, and calming. Often these slate blue-gray tones have a healthy green undertone to them (I told you, I can't stop with the green) to create a rich, muted navy-teal, such as Sherwin-Williams' Mount Etna, Benjamin Moore's Navy Masterpiece, or Farrow & Ball's Hague Blue.
Blue and white is one of the most classic color combinations, so your white appliances look right at home with these slate blue hues. To add some warmth, pair your deep blue cabinets and white appliances with antique brass or copper hardware and fixtures for vintage character. Alternatively, I love the look of black and navy together, creating a beautifully masculine, almost industrial effect, so consider adding matte black finishes to modernize the look. Since blue is an earth tone, accessorize the space with pops of natural wood and greenery for a warm, tranquil, organic look. Light colored marble or quartz countertops make the white appliances blend right in and help create the welcome contrast with the slate blue paint color.
Achieve natural elegance with rich, earthy browns paired with white appliances
If you are a fan of gorgeous warm earth tone neutrals, you'll love the next color on the list: Rich brown tones in the form of either paint or natural wood stains. Because they both come from a color palette created by nature, whites and browns make a flawless pair. If you plan to go the painted route for cabinetry, opt for a dark but not-too-yellow brown like Sherwin-Williams' Urbane Bronze, which feels grounded yet rich. Complement this deep, serene hue with matte white appliances, marble countertops, matte black or gold finishes, a mix of natural wood accents, and pops of fresh greenery to complete the organic modern look. If you didn't want to go quite so dramatic, then lighter brown-based neutrals like taupe or beige also look incredible paired with bright white appliances.
Alternatively, introducing brown in the form of natural wood stains is also a timeless combination with white appliances to really bring that natural vibe to your kitchen. From light white oak cabinets to a dark walnut, the range of brown stain hues is endless — just be sure to choose a more desaturated stain option that downplays any overly gold or red undertones and avoids looking dated (honey oak, I'm looking at you!). Again, complete the natural aesthetic with appliances and countertops that feel light and airy, as well as metallic accents in black (more modern) or gold (adds warmth), and lush plants to bring the outdoors in.
Red wine tones and white appliances are the perfect combo for bold, timeless drama
Next on the list is a color I never thought I would be head-over-heels about, but thanks to its powerful presence and rich, lucious depth of color, here I am — swooning over burgundy kitchens featuring white appliances. The perfect burgundy paint color for a kitchen could be a true red-based oxblood shade, with brown undertones to mute it a bit, such as Farrow & Ball's Deep Reddish Brown. It may also be Benjamin Moore's Bewitched, or perhaps a hue that feels like a mix of burgundy and aubergine with purple undertones to balance out the red, such as Sherwin-Williams' Carnelian or Farrow & Ball's Brinjal. These intoxicating shades have all of the luxury, richness, and earthy roots of a hearty glass of red wine, which truly pop when contrasted with white appliances.
The beauty of burgundy is that it can work flawlessly in many design styles. Choose a high-gloss sheen on burgundy flat front cabinets, sleek hardware, and minimalist white appliances for a high-end moody modern look. Alternatively, burgundy is also a classic heritage color with a rich history of displaying wealth, luxury, and power, so opt for a more subtle satin or semi-gloss sheen, warm antique brass or copper accents, and retro white appliances with gold or copper handles and hardware for a dramatic vintage charm.
Opt for muted rosy shades to match your white appliances
I absolutely love a pink kitchen. I'm not talking saturated Barbie pink (though if that's your cup of tea, then more power to you!) but rather, a muted dusty beige-pink with peachy undertones similar to the color of freshly plastered walls, such as Farrow & Ball's Templeton Pink, or the aptly named Setting Plaster. This soft, sophisticated color has European elegance that is a vision when painted on cabinetry with marble countertops and vintage-style white appliances. For a little less commitment, try this incredible shade on the walls instead. On paper, pink may seem like a very feminine choice, but by selecting the perfect shade of muted beige-blush with historical roots, the stunning selection will read as an upscale neutral, creating the magnificent pink kitchen of your dreams that showcases white appliances beautifully.
Complementing this peachy blush hue with natural wood tones make it feel more organic, like the earthy shade of the sky at sunset. Pops of antique brass or copper give it a warm historical sparkle, via touches like a vintage-inspired faucet or light fixtures, while matte black finishes create a more modern effect. The introduction of green, which is pink's complementary color from across the color wheel, makes soft blush hues really sing, whether you choose to use them as an added finish (tile, paint, furniture, etc.) in the space or in the form of plants.
And there you have it. Five spectacular kitchen colors that look fabulous with white appliances. I hope they have inspired you, so that the next time you are appliance hunting (or painting your kitchen), perhaps you'll consider walking away from stainless steel or white paint, and instead embrace for a little color with fresh, white appliances.