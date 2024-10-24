5 Colors That Go With White Kitchen Appliances

As an interior designer, I'm here to tell you that white appliances don't deserve their bad reputation.

Over the years, white appliances have been slammed for being outdated, cheap, or just plain out of style, but these days — as the popularity of stainless steel begins to wane — it's not uncommon to see homeowners and designers alike giving new consideration to this light and airy look. In fact, look a little deeper and you'll find that many vendors are now manufacturing some seriously stunning white kitchen appliances, often with customized options like gorgeous metal finishes for the knobs and handles. And whether you are stuck with a white appliance you inherited from a previous resident, have a true vintage appliance you'd like to feature, or are buying brand new, white appliances can help make a kitchen sing ... as long as you combine them with the right color scheme.

Now, the first thing that comes to mind might be blending your white appliances with a white kitchen, and you wouldn't be wrong — white cabinets with matching white appliances is a streamlined, clean look. Personally, though? If there is one thing I'm more over than than stainless steel appliances everywhere, it's white-on-white-on-white kitchens. So, let's inject a little color and fun, shall we? Here are my five favorite colors to match with fresh white appliances if you want them to really pop, as well as tips to make the look come together like a pro.