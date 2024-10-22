If You Find A Tick In Your Home, Reach For A Common Medicine Cabinet Staple

If you find a tick in your home, there's probably no need to run out to the store. The solution may already be in your medicine cabinet: rubbing alcohol.

Long story short, before you dispose of a tick you've found roaming in your bed, carpet, or couch, it's essential to kill it first. You should never squash the tick with your bare fingers or fingernails, as this puts you at risk of infection. Instead, it's best to drown the tick in rubbing alcohol. Place the tick in a container and cover it with rubbing alcohol. Once the tick is dead, you can safely dispose of it in your household garbage or flush it down the toilet.

Before throwing out the tick, of course, some people want to try identifying it: This can be helpful if you're concerned that someone in your family was bitten, as different types of ticks carry different diseases. You can take a photo of the tick for your records and even compare it to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) list of ticks. All that said, before you get out the rubbing alcohol, there's one caveat — you shouldn't start drowning the tick until you've first removed it from you (or a loved one's) skin.