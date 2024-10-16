The Quick Fix Your Running Toilet Needs Is Already Sitting In Your Kitchen

When we tell you a running toilet can be fixed with something sitting in your kitchen, the only way to live up to that potential is for the story to somehow involve a drinking straw.

How, you might be asking, did we know that Uncle Leon was in the kitchen? And what's he going to do with that straw? Unfortunately, it gets less exciting from here. This particular bit of plumbing wizardry has nothing to do with Uncle Leon and precious little to do with plumbing. It's simply a bit of mundane citizen engineering that addresses a product flaw manufacturers have failed to correct: an over-long toilet flapper chain. The answer is (yes, really) a short length of drinking straw.

Before we get to the question answered by the straw, it'll be useful to understand what on earth we're talking about. A toilet flapper is a soft, usually red valve component that allows water to enter the toilet's bowl from the tank. It also, of course, should prevent water from entering the tank when it shouldn't, but flappers — like the rest of us — don't always remain as limber as they once were. A flapper that's warped or has lost its flexibility can allow water to leak from the tank to the bowl when it shouldn't. This is a running toilet, but a worn flapper isn't the only cause of that problem. Sometimes it has to do with the flapper's chain finding itself in places where it has no business being, so check the chain before replacing the toilet flapper.