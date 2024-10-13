Say Goodbye To Paint Roller Drips With This Clever Mess-Free Hack

Paint rollers are the most efficient way to cover a large wall, leading to fewer brush strokes and wrist cramps than when using brushes. However, using a paint roller for the first time can lead to questions, such as how to get the paint roller to stay on the handle, and how to avoid drips.

Now, as any professional painter will tell you, the key to a good paint job is to fully saturate your roller. The problem is that full saturation can mean more drips, and unless you are about to audition with The Blue Man Group, you probably don't want to cover your arm in paint. Thankfully, it turns out that there's a genius paint roller tip, posted to Instagram by @tip_centric, which solves the issue with an empty Pringles can. All you have to do is drill a hole in the Pringles lid and slide it onto the handle of the roller — that's it. It makes for an easy way to keep paint from dripping down your arms. When you are done painting, you can push the lid against the roller for a mess-free removal.