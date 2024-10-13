Say Goodbye To Paint Roller Drips With This Clever Mess-Free Hack
Paint rollers are the most efficient way to cover a large wall, leading to fewer brush strokes and wrist cramps than when using brushes. However, using a paint roller for the first time can lead to questions, such as how to get the paint roller to stay on the handle, and how to avoid drips.
Now, as any professional painter will tell you, the key to a good paint job is to fully saturate your roller. The problem is that full saturation can mean more drips, and unless you are about to audition with The Blue Man Group, you probably don't want to cover your arm in paint. Thankfully, it turns out that there's a genius paint roller tip, posted to Instagram by @tip_centric, which solves the issue with an empty Pringles can. All you have to do is drill a hole in the Pringles lid and slide it onto the handle of the roller — that's it. It makes for an easy way to keep paint from dripping down your arms. When you are done painting, you can push the lid against the roller for a mess-free removal.
This hack also solves the problem of where to store your paint roller so it doesn't dry out
Okay, so problem solved. But what about when you're wanting to put the roller down for a minute? Whether you will be gone for an extended lunch or need to quit for the night, you'll need to cover your roller so it doesn't dry out. While it's important to clean paint rollers thoroughly with dishwashing liquid and mineral spirits , you may not want to spend the time and energy on that quite yet if you plan to resume painting in the near future (not to mention, you'll be washing all that expensive paint down the drain).
Fortunately, the Pringles can hack not only avoids spills: Assuming you've eaten all the chips by now, it also solves the problem of where to store your paint roller. That's because the Pringles can itself is the perfect size to hold a standard paint roller, and as long as the hole you drilled in the lid fits firmly around the handle, it should stay moist for days at a time. Don't believe it? In response to naysayers who didn't think this would work, the folks at TIP Centric kept the paint roller in the Pringles can for 25 days – and it was still wet!