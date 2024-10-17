The IKEA Spice Rack Hack That Adds Stylish Storage To Any Entryway

Entryways are the often underestimated bane of interior decorators. Balancing function with fashion can be a challenge as you want to maximize storage without interfering with your space or greeting your guests with clutter. Luckily, there are some creative minds out there like TikTok account @our_bears_home to come up with stylish and affordable solutions. This hack requires only attaching the IKEA Bekväm spice rack to your walls, which you can do using screws, or a more renter-friendly option of adhesive strips. Adding an IKEA Bekväm spice rack near your entryway can keep things neat and organized.

Since each shelf costs only $7, it's much cheaper than most other shelving options, and surprisingly versatile as well. The rack can be placed right side up for a traditional usage where items are secured by the bar, or upside down which allows you to use the bar to hang sunglasses and use the "bottom" as a shelf. Their most ingenious feature was adding stick-on magnets to the bottom of the right-side-up shelf which held keys without needing a hook — though screwing a hook into the bottom is also a very feasible option.