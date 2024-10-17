The IKEA Spice Rack Hack That Adds Stylish Storage To Any Entryway
Entryways are the often underestimated bane of interior decorators. Balancing function with fashion can be a challenge as you want to maximize storage without interfering with your space or greeting your guests with clutter. Luckily, there are some creative minds out there like TikTok account @our_bears_home to come up with stylish and affordable solutions. This hack requires only attaching the IKEA Bekväm spice rack to your walls, which you can do using screws, or a more renter-friendly option of adhesive strips. Adding an IKEA Bekväm spice rack near your entryway can keep things neat and organized.
Since each shelf costs only $7, it's much cheaper than most other shelving options, and surprisingly versatile as well. The rack can be placed right side up for a traditional usage where items are secured by the bar, or upside down which allows you to use the bar to hang sunglasses and use the "bottom" as a shelf. Their most ingenious feature was adding stick-on magnets to the bottom of the right-side-up shelf which held keys without needing a hook — though screwing a hook into the bottom is also a very feasible option.
Use the IKEA rack elsewhere to spice up your storage
@our_bears_home
Renter friendly IKEA Hack using Bekvam spice rack 💕 #ikeahack #ikeabekvam #ikeahacksdiy #ikeahackersofficial #renterfriendly #budgethomedecor♬ Million Dollar Bill - Beyond Chicago & Majestic & Alex Mills
While the ideas in the TikTok video are wonderful options, there are infinite possibilities and ideas for this basic, bargain shelf spanning all rooms of the house, and not just the entryway. You can use them as bookshelves, too. They work particularly well with slender picture books in a child's bedroom. They can make a super-functional toilet paper holder — just add a dowel and some leather straps — or stacking them in a pantry to create levels for jars and cans. It's a mount-free DIY.
They're also great for bathroom storage or craft room organization as they're the perfect size for small items like jars, toiletries, and ribbons, the latter of which you can line up and pull through the shelf so you can access them without needing to remove them completely.
Since they are made from an unfinished wood, they are super easy to paint or stain a color of your choice, which makes them personalized to your entryway space and can set the tone for the rest of your house. Whatever way you're using the Bekväm to sneak extra storage into your home, there's a good chance that this spice rack could help make it more accessible and organized without breaking the budget.